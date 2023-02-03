Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 132.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 815.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,723,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316,195 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 191.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,535,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,738 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Altria Group by 178.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,502,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,742 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.86. 391,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,655,155. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.81. The stock has a market cap of $83.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.87%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Further Reading

