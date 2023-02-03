Apollon Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,298 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,981,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 37,795.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 720,772 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 718,870 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 51.3% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,998,331 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $731,509,000 after purchasing an additional 677,383 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.4% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 5,491.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 528,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $193,331,000 after purchasing an additional 518,693 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $385.02. 275,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,615. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.43 and a 200 day moving average of $347.66. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.73 and a 12-month high of $522.48. The company has a market cap of $176.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 27.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $412.81.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

