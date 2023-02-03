Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Shares Up 11.1%

Arcadis NV (OTCMKTS:ARCAY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.92 and last traded at $44.92. 5 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 59 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

Arcadis Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.20.

About Arcadis

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm that provides consultancy, design, engineering and management services. It focuses its services on buildings, environment, infrastructure, and water business lines. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe and Middle East; Asia Pacific; and CallisonRTKL.

