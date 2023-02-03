Arena Minerals (CVE:AN) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.73

Arena Minerals Inc. (CVE:AN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.70, with a volume of 198265 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

Arena Minerals Trading Up 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.50. The stock has a market cap of C$287.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 12.73 and a current ratio of 12.85.

Arena Minerals (CVE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arena Minerals Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Arena Minerals

Arena Minerals Inc, a copper and lithium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. It holds a 100% interest in the Antofalla lithium brine projects, which cover an area of 6,000 hectares located in Salar de Antofalla, Argentina; and 65% interest in the Sal de la Puna lithium project that covers approximately 14,000 hectares located in the Puna region of Salta province, Argentina.

