ARMOR (ARMOR) One Day Volume Tops $15,729.74

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One ARMOR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded down 11% against the US dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $428,443.86 and approximately $15,729.74 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ARMOR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.07 or 0.00423576 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000116 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,757.33 or 0.28891841 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.66 or 0.00468865 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ARMOR is medium.com/@armor.fi.

ARMOR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols.Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ARMOR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARMOR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.