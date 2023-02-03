ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Now Covered by Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for ARS Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPRY. SVB Leerink began coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Get ARS Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

SPRY stock opened at $7.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $9.17.

Insider Activity at ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SPRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ARS Pharmaceuticals will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kathleen D. Scott acquired 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $51,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARS Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.