ASD Market Cap Tops $36.08 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. ASD has a market capitalization of $36.08 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ASD has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000231 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ASD alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00009923 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00048378 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029168 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000206 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00019006 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00221458 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002751 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05485712 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,618,098.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ASD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ASD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.