Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ashland from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.13.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $107.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ashland has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 38.23%. The company had revenue of $525.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Ashland’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashland will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ashland by 4.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ashland during the second quarter worth $240,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 2,554.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 115.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.