Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Ashland from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.13.
Ashland Price Performance
Shares of Ashland stock opened at $107.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ashland has a twelve month low of $83.29 and a twelve month high of $114.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.99.
Ashland Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.32%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Ashland by 4.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ashland by 35.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ashland during the second quarter worth $240,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland by 2,554.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 115.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 9,999 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ashland
Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ashland (ASH)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.