Asia Dragon Trust (LON:DGN) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Shares of Asia Dragon Trust plc (LON:DGN – Get Rating) rose 1.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 451 ($5.57) and last traded at GBX 450 ($5.56). Approximately 20,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 96,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 444 ($5.48).

Asia Dragon Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £533.74 million and a PE ratio of -7.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 428.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 421.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Susan Sternglass Noble bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.80) per share, for a total transaction of £9,725 ($12,010.62).

Asia Dragon Trust Company Profile

Edinburgh Dragon Trust Plc is closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region, excluding Japan and Australasia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

