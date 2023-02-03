ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €700.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($760.87) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ASML. Credit Suisse Group set a €767.00 ($833.70) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €660.00 ($717.39) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €765.00 ($831.52) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($750.00) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €700.00 ($760.87) target price on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

ASML Stock Performance

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.