ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised ASOS from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 660 ($8.15) to GBX 730 ($9.02) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASOS to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of ASOS in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,072 ($13.24) to GBX 1,180 ($14.57) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $996.11.

Get ASOS alerts:

ASOS Stock Up 7.4 %

OTCMKTS:ASOMY opened at $12.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. ASOS has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $29.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.30.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc engages in in the operation of a multi-platform offering fashion products for 20-somethings. The firm offers clothes and other fashion items available in retail. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and European Union. The company was founded by Nicholas Jon Robertson and Quentin John Griffiths on June 2, 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.