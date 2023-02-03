AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) is Altrius Capital Management Inc’s 3rd Largest Position

Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,149 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for 2.0% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,354,000 after acquiring an additional 69,258 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.20) to £118 ($145.73) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.20) to £130 ($160.55) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($154.38) to £135 ($166.73) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.81. 1,741,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,090,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $197.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.51. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $72.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.