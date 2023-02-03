AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises approximately 0.9% of Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 9,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.20) to £118 ($145.73) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.20) to £130 ($160.55) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,510.67.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,075,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $197.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.75. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.12.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

