AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,955 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $9,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319,805 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,227 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,792 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth about $100,592,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,762. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $197.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.75.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.20) to £130 ($160.55) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.20) to £118 ($145.73) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from £125 ($154.38) to £135 ($166.73) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

