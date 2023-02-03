ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

ATI Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE ATI traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,047,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,654. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. ATI has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $40.93. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $30.00.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ATI will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ATI shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ATI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,919,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ATI in the first quarter worth approximately $570,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 70.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 28,376 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in ATI by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,340,000 after purchasing an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in ATI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter.

About ATI

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

