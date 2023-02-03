Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.57.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of AY opened at $27.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.17. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $36.85.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.56). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. Research analysts forecast that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,047.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,209,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 29.1% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 147,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 33,217 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the third quarter worth $282,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

