Atlas Engineered Products (CVE:AEP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.96

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 17550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.90.

The company has a market capitalization of C$52.05 million and a P/E ratio of 6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.54, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.62.

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products and patio doors for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

