Atom Investors LP Buys New Stake in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in BARK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BARK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in BARK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BARK by 782.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 19,288 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in BARK in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BARK opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $388.13 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BARK, Inc. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80.

BARK ( NYSE:BARK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. BARK had a negative net margin of 13.95% and a negative return on equity of 40.39%. The business had revenue of $143.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.00 million. Analysts expect that BARK, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Matt Meeker bought 14,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,265.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,830,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,612,760.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BARK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BARK from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of BARK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BARK from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BARK from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

