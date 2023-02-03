Atom Investors LP Makes New $34,000 Investment in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)

Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 22.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,790,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,518 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Danimer Scientific by 5.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,961,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,943,000 after purchasing an additional 98,375 shares during the period. Teramo Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 14.0% in the third quarter. Teramo Advisors LLC now owns 815,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 1,247.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 773,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 715,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Danimer Scientific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after buying an additional 15,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DNMR shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on Danimer Scientific to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Danimer Scientific Price Performance

Shares of DNMR stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 5.15 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). Danimer Scientific had a negative net margin of 295.12% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Danimer Scientific

In other news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total transaction of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 434,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,484.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $64,500 over the last ninety days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Articles

