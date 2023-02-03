Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATDRY. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.52) to GBX 635 ($7.84) in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 640 ($7.90) to GBX 610 ($7.53) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 565 ($6.98) to GBX 550 ($6.79) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 418 ($5.16) to GBX 441 ($5.45) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.89) to GBX 700 ($8.65) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $592.29.

Shares of ATDRY stock opened at $1.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.67. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

