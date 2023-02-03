Avalanche Price Up 19% This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.41 or 0.00090927 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 19% higher against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $6.74 billion and approximately $592.71 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00064396 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00010533 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000343 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001144 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000295 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00024775 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000584 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004433 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 48.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000161 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000254 BTC.
Avalanche Profile
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,407,163 coins and its circulating supply is 315,001,173 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
