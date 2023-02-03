AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AVEO. SVB Leerink downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Jonestrading downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AVEO stock opened at $15.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $521.45 million, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.00. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AVEO Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $30.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.95 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 81.66% and a negative net margin of 30.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

