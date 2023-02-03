Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) CEO Sarah Boyce Sells 900 Shares

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA – Get Rating) CEO Sarah Boyce sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $21,843.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,853.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sarah Boyce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 3rd, Sarah Boyce sold 3,221 shares of Avidity Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total value of $78,141.46.

Avidity Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of RNA stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $24.17. The stock had a trading volume of 505,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,034. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Avidity Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 million. Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 1,950.91%. Equities analysts expect that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Avidity Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avidity Biosciences by 2,964.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RNA. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Avidity Biosciences from $30.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Avidity Biosciences from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.60.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; AOC 1044 for the treatment of Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy; and AOC 1020 designed to treat facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy which are in preclinical stage.

