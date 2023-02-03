Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.50.

AVT opened at $46.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Avnet will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 49.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Avnet by 442.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

