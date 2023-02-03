Axa Property Trust (LON:APT) Trading Up 0.1%

Axa Property Trust Limited (LON:APT – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 31.75 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 31.75 ($0.39). 1,555 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 59,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31.73 ($0.39).

Axa Property Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.75. The company has a market capitalization of £6.59 million and a PE ratio of 63.50.

