Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Tops $11.39 on Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $11.39 or 0.00048705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $114.55 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029463 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00019296 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004226 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.11 or 0.00222762 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002773 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.43 or 0.00164287 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,869,735 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 100,869,735.41240501 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 11.25355287 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 289 active market(s) with $140,218,122.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.