AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of AXIS Capital from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of AXIS Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Sunday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AXIS Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.50.

AXIS Capital Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $60.57 on Monday. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.16.

AXIS Capital Increases Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.25. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.22%.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,317,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $408,797,000 after purchasing an additional 61,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,629,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,406,000 after buying an additional 190,161 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,423,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,268,000 after buying an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,262,000 after buying an additional 16,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,818,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,816,000 after buying an additional 223,942 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Articles

