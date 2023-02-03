AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Raised to $24.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Loop Capital from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut shares of AZEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group cut shares of AZEK from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.11.

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $26.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.57. AZEK has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $304.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.91 million. AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AZEK will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 176.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 278.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

