B. Riley Weighs in on Teck Resources Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Teck Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.34. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Teck Resources Trading Down 2.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

NYSE TECK opened at $42.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.50. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $45.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. FMR LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 594.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,630,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,806 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Teck Resources by 274.3% during the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,301,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549,057 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Teck Resources by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,084,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410,404 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,731,000. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 9,975.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,008,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.63%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

