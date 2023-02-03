Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Sells $14,480.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $14,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 202,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $13,880.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total transaction of $15,420.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $14,260.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $15,140.00.

On Friday, January 13th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $15,500.00.

On Monday, January 9th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $14,780.00.

On Thursday, January 5th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $13,760.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $12,280.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $11,240.00.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $10,860.00.

Backblaze Price Performance

NASDAQ:BLZE opened at $7.71 on Friday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $251.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Backblaze had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. The company had revenue of $22.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 million. Research analysts expect that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

BLZE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLZE. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Backblaze

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Featured Stories

