Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Price Target Raised to $39.00

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) had its target price raised by HSBC from $33.30 to $39.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Baker Hughes from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.21.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Down 1.9 %

BKR stock opened at $31.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.62 and its 200 day moving average is $26.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.93 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is -126.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,161,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,434. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 15.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.