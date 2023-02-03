Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Bancorp 34, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCTF – Get Rating) shares rose 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.45 and last traded at $13.05. Approximately 5,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 3,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.
Bancorp 34 Stock Up 1.1 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.96.
Bancorp 34 Company Profile
Bancorp 34, Inc is a savings and loan holding company engaged in the provision of savings and loan services. Its offers consumer & business banking products & services such as mortgages, checking & savings account, credit & debit cards, safe deposit boxes, commercial lending, cash management business, business money market and Interest on Lawyers Trust Accounts.
