Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TBBK. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bancorp to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancorp

Bancorp Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Bancorp by 0.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 199,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 122.7% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 209,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 115,466 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $7,294,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 26.7% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 49,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

