Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the bank’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on TBBK. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Bancorp to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.
Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of TBBK stock opened at $34.97 on Monday. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.61.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bancorp
Bancorp Company Profile
The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.
