Barclays Lowers Relx (LON:REL) to Equal Weight

Barclays lowered shares of Relx (LON:RELGet Rating) to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,585 ($31.93) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Relx to a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,863 ($35.36) price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,650 ($32.73) price target on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($28.78) price target on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Relx from GBX 2,200 ($27.17) to GBX 2,000 ($24.70) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,800 ($34.58) price objective on Relx in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,565.43 ($31.68).

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of REL stock opened at GBX 2,463 ($30.42) on Tuesday. Relx has a 12-month low of GBX 2,056 ($25.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,474 ($30.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £47.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,032.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,338.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,312.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

