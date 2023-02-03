Barclays Raises Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Price Target to $20.00

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmonic from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmonic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Harmonic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $14.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

Insider Activity

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $155.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.27 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $80,996.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,690.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $80,996.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 434,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,827,690.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $745,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,987 shares of company stock worth $1,195,212. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,004,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $148,685,000 after acquiring an additional 72,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,459,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,501,000 after acquiring an additional 389,000 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,835,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,334,000 after acquiring an additional 784,597 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Harmonic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,300,000 after purchasing an additional 51,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Harmonic by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,282,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 68,405 shares during the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmonic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Featured Articles

