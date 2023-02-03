Barclays Raises Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Price Target to $119.00

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

RGLD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on Royal Gold from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com raised Royal Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Royal Gold from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $127.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.72. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.70.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.43 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 41.19%. Analysts expect that Royal Gold will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 250 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $28,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

