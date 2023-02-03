Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Down 1.6 %

BRN opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $24.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The company had revenue of $8.38 million for the quarter.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

