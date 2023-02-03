Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €95.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($103.26) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BMW. Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($114.13) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($125.00) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($117.39) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($103.26) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($104.35) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of BMW opened at €97.79 ($106.29) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.49. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €67.58 ($73.46) and a 1-year high of €100.42 ($109.15). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €86.97 and its 200-day moving average price is €80.20.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.