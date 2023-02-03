BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Increases Dividend to $0.71 Per Share

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.713 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

BCE has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years. BCE has a dividend payout ratio of 98.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect BCE to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 107.6%.

BCE Stock Performance

Shares of BCE traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.99. The stock had a trading volume of 657,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,812. BCE has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.55. The firm has a market cap of $41.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Trading of BCE

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in BCE by 53.5% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,849,000 after acquiring an additional 504,219 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,635,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,686,000 after purchasing an additional 183,409 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BCE by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 654,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,286,000 after purchasing an additional 134,849 shares during the period. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in BCE by 154.5% during the first quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 197,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,931,000 after buying an additional 119,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.48.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Stories

