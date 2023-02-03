BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$64.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.18.
BCE Price Performance
BCE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,667. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.55. BCE has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BCE by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in BCE by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in BCE by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 184,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in BCE by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 102,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
BCE Company Profile
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BCE (BCE)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.