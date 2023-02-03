BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$64.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.18.

BCE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,667. The company has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.55. BCE has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 12.14%. Equities research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in BCE by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after buying an additional 12,435 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in BCE by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in BCE by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 184,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after buying an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in BCE by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 102,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares during the period. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

