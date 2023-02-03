BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BDO Unibank (OTCMKTS:BDOUY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

BDO Unibank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BDOUY opened at $27.02 on Monday. BDO Unibank has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10.

BDO Unibank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0326 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 28th. This is an increase from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

About BDO Unibank

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Investment Banking, Private Banking, Leasing and Financing, Insurance, and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

