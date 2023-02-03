Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.07-$12.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.10 billion-$19.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.82 billion. Becton, Dickinson and also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.07 to $12.32 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $275.64.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of BDX traded down $2.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $245.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,117,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,937. The company has a market cap of $69.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Becton, Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.