Beldex Trading 2% Lower This Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, Beldex has traded down 2% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beldex has a total market cap of $160.04 million and $1.96 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,657.03 or 0.07092966 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00090936 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00030281 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00063754 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00024968 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

