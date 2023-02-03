Bellway (LON:BWY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,700 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway (LON:BWY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,640 ($32.60) to GBX 2,700 ($33.35) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Bellway to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 3,289 ($40.62) to GBX 2,167 ($26.76) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,300 ($28.41) to GBX 2,200 ($27.17) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bellway has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,753.40 ($34.01).

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway Trading Up 5.2 %

LON BWY opened at GBX 2,256 ($27.86) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Bellway has a twelve month low of GBX 24.28 ($0.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,075 ($37.98). The company has a market cap of £2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,151.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,020.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,027.73.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.