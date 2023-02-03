Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for XLMedia (LON:XLM)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of XLMedia (LON:XLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 50 ($0.62) price target on the stock.
XLMedia Stock Up 4.2 %
XLMedia stock opened at GBX 19.80 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £51.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.54. XLMedia has a 12 month low of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 41.90 ($0.52). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.
XLMedia Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for XLMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XLMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.