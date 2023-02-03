Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for XLMedia (LON:XLM)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of XLMedia (LON:XLM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 50 ($0.62) price target on the stock.

XLMedia Stock Up 4.2 %

XLMedia stock opened at GBX 19.80 ($0.24) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £51.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 950.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 23.54. XLMedia has a 12 month low of GBX 14.50 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 41.90 ($0.52). The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

XLMedia Company Profile

XLMedia PLC operates as a performance publishing company that delivers customers to online businesses in Scandinavia, other European countries, North America, Oceania, and internationally. It owns and operates approximately 2,000 websites in 18 languages across various industry verticals, including gambling, sports betting, personal finance, and others.

