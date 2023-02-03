Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Berry Global Group Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of BERY traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $64.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $66.21.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.83.
In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 45.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.
