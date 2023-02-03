Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.30-$7.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.52. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BERY traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $64.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,492,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,135. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.26. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $66.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.83.

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 45.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

