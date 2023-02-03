BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Down 4.5%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.85. 220,465 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 208,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

BEST Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $67.58 million, a PE ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.

BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $285.25 million for the quarter. BEST had a net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 114.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BEST

BEST Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEST. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in BEST during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in BEST during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in BEST by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 64,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 39,106 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BEST by 291.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 92,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BEST by 453.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 79,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after buying an additional 65,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Freight, Supply Chain Management, Global, and Others. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

