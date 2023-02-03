BEST (NYSE:BEST) Shares Down 4.5%

BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.85. 220,465 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 208,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
The stock has a market cap of $67.58 million, a PE ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85.
BEST (NYSE:BEST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $285.25 million for the quarter. BEST had a net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 114.00%.
BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Freight, Supply Chain Management, Global, and Others. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.
