Biglari (NYSE:BH.A) Hits New 52-Week High at $820.00

Biglari Holdings Inc (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $820.00 and last traded at $820.00, with a volume of 159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $813.10.
Biglari Stock Up 0.8 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $711.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $662.07.
Biglari (NYSE:BH.A – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $109.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $92.03 million for the quarter.
About Biglari
Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.
