Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Cut to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $128.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $158.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.95% from the company’s current price.

BILL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.78.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Trading Down 23.6 %

Shares of BILL stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.33. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $262.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $229.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.26 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,687,126.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $43,202.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,331.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total transaction of $605,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,126.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,119 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,482 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 60.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 178.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.