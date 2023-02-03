BinaryX Hits Market Capitalization of $267.09 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One BinaryX token can now be purchased for about $92.78 or 0.00396673 BTC on popular exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $267.09 million and $7.58 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BinaryX has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002843 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 49.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.42 or 0.00425519 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,780.88 or 0.29023686 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.39 or 0.00468214 BTC.
BinaryX Profile
BinaryX launched on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,202,878 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,878,856 tokens. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. BinaryX’s official website is www.binaryx.pro?cmc.
Buying and Selling BinaryX
